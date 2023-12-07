WhichCar
1982 Nissan Patrol (4X4) 2.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1982 Nissan Patrol (4X4) 2.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 1982 Nissan Patrol (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1405 mm
Ground Clearance 240 mm
Wheelbase 2350 mm
Height 1880 mm
Length 4070 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1595 kg
Gcm 4826 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2726 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 201 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 7.50R-16-8
Rear Tyre 7.50R-16-8

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan