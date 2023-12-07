Specifications for the 1982 Peugeot 505 Gr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Peugeot 505 Gr 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1461 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1435 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2743 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4580 mm
|Width
|1726 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1265 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|161 Nm
|Makimum Power
|71 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|551A171118513
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Windows