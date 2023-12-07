Specifications for the 1982 Renault 18 Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Renault 18 Gts 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1416 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1356 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4380 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|121 Nm
|Makimum Power
|58 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|134100A0003304
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Power Windows