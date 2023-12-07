WhichCar
1982 Subaru Leone Glf 1.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1982 Subaru Leone Glf 1.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1982 Subaru Leone Glf. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1330 mm
Tracking Rear 1345 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2460 mm
Height 1350 mm
Length 4175 mm
Width 1615 mm
Kerb Weight 935 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 147 Nm
Makimum Power 81 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jf1Aw4Croig002879
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided