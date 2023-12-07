WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Hatch

1982 Suzuki Hatch 0.8L Petrol Van

1982 Suzuki Hatch 0.8L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1982 Suzuki Hatch. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Suzuki News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2150 mm
Height 1340 mm
Length 3295 mm
Width 1405 mm
Kerb Weight 600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 950 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 350 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 59 Nm
Makimum Power 30 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 145/70 Sr12
Rear Tyre 145/70 Sr12

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided