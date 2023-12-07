WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Corolla
  4. Xx

1982 Toyota Corolla Xx Ke70 1.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1982 Toyota Corolla Xx Ke70 1.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1982 Toyota Corolla Xx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Corolla News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1320 mm
Tracking Rear 1335 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4185 mm
Width 1610 mm
Kerb Weight 910 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 100 Nm
Makimum Power 49 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size Jx13
Rear Rim Size Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Ke70E/9003913
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided

Current Toyota Corolla pricing and specs

Ascent Sport + Convenience Pk 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $29,500
Ascent Sport + Convenience Pk 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $33,400
Ascent Sport + Conv Pk Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,600
Ascent Sport + Conv Pk Hybrid 4D Sedan 1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,800
Ascent Sport Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $36,400