Specifications for the 1982 Toyota Crown Royal. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Toyota Crown Royal 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1400 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1445 mm
|Length
|4860 mm
|Width
|1715 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Ms123/002991
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers