Specifications for the 1982 Volvo 2 45 Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Volvo 2 45 Gl 2.3L Petrol 5D Estate
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4898 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|102 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|24584/1B/6325836
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden