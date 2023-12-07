Specifications for the 1983 Alfa Romeo Alfasud Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Alfa Romeo Alfasud Ti 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|3978 mm
|Width
|1590 mm
|Kerb Weight
|895 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|118 Nm
|Makimum Power
|59 kW
|Front Tyre
|165/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|165/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Trailing Link
|Rear Suspension
|Panhard Rod, Rigid Axle, Watt Linkage
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels