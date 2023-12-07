Specifications for the 1983 Aston Martin Vantage. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Aston Martin Vantage 5.3L Petrol 2D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1330 mm
|Length
|4667 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1818 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|104 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Four Carb
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|717 Nm
|Makimum Power
|298 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/55 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|275/55 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Scfcv81V2Ftr12466
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
