1983 Audi 200 T 2.1L Petrol 4D Sedan

1983 Audi 200 T 2.1L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1983 Audi 200 T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1453 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2676 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 4695 mm
Width 1768 mm
Kerb Weight 1763 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Efi
Maxiumum Torque 265 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided