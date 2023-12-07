Specifications for the 1983 Audi 5+5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Audi 5+5 2.1L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1420 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2535 mm
|Height
|1365 mm
|Length
|4383 mm
|Width
|1682 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|168 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Panhard Rod, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows