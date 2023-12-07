Specifications for the 1983 Daihatsu F20 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Daihatsu F20 (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1200 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1200 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2025 mm
|Height
|1875 mm
|Length
|3550 mm
|Width
|1490 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1200 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1775 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|108 Nm
|Makimum Power
|48 kW
|Front Tyre
|6.00-16-4Pr
|Rear Tyre
|6.00-16-4Pr
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided