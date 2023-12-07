WhichCar
1983 Ford Laser L Ka 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1983 Ford Laser L Ka 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1983 Ford Laser L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1395 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2365 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 3960 mm
Width 1630 mm
Kerb Weight 860 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 93 Nm
Makimum Power 48 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided