Specifications for the 1983 Ford Ltd Fd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Ford Ltd Fd 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1562 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Wheelbase
|2956 mm
|Height
|1397 mm
|Length
|5011 mm
|Width
|1867 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1586 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|325 Nm
|Makimum Power
|111 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia