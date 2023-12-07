Specifications for the 1983 Honda Accord Ex. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Honda Accord Ex 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1420 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1355 mm
|Length
|4210 mm
|Width
|1650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|935 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|127 Nm
|Makimum Power
|59 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Power Steering
Current Honda Accord pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,700
|Vti-Lx 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$55,600
|Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,300
|Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,600
|Vti-Lx 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$51,500
|Vti-Lx 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$54,400
|Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$61,900
|Vti-Lx 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,900
|E:hev Rs 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$64,900