1983 Honda Accord Ex 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1983 Honda Accord Ex 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1983 Honda Accord Ex. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1420 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2450 mm
Height 1355 mm
Length 4210 mm
Width 1650 mm
Kerb Weight 935 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 127 Nm
Makimum Power 59 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided

