Specifications for the 1983 Land Rover 3.5 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Land Rover 3.5 (4X4) 3.5L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|12
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1300 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2768 mm
|Height
|2006 mm
|Length
|4445 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1650 kg
|Gcm
|6750 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2760 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|69 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Rigid Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Rigid Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain