1983 Land Rover 3.9 (4X4) 3.9L Diesel 2D Utility

1983 Land Rover 3.9 (4X4) 3.9L Diesel 2D Utility details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 1983 Land Rover 3.9 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1330 mm
Tracking Rear 1330 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2768 mm
Height 2006 mm
Length 4445 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1780 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Maxiumum Torque 255 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Rigid Axle
Rear Suspension Rigid Axle

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain