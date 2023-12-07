WhichCar
1983 Land Rover (4X4) Lwb 1240Kg 2.3L Petrol Tray

1983 Land Rover (4X4) Lwb 1240Kg 2.3L Petrol Tray details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1983 Land Rover (4X4) Lwb 1240Kg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1330 mm
Tracking Rear 1330 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2768 mm
Height 1980 mm
Length 4445 mm
Width 1676 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight 2680 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1240 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 159 Nm
Makimum Power 52 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7.50X16
Rear Rim Size 7.50X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Great Britain