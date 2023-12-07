WhichCar
1983 Mazda 323 1.5L Petrol Van

1983 Mazda 323 1.5L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1983 Mazda 323. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1295 mm
Tracking Rear 1310 mm
Wheelbase 2315 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 4095 mm
Width 1605 mm
Kerb Weight 885 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1260 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 375 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 111 Nm
Makimum Power 50 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided