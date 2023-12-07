Specifications for the 1983 Mazda 323. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Mazda 323 1.5L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1295 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1310 mm
|Wheelbase
|2315 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4095 mm
|Width
|1605 mm
|Kerb Weight
|885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1260 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|375 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|111 Nm
|Makimum Power
|50 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided