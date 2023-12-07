Specifications for the 1983 Mazda 323 Special. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Mazda 323 Special 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1395 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2365 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|3955 mm
|Width
|1630 mm
|Kerb Weight
|830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|93 Nm
|Makimum Power
|48 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Bd1031-808092
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan