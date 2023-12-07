Specifications for the 1983 Mitsubishi Cordia Gsl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Mitsubishi Cordia Gsl Aa 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1410 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1375 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2445 mm
|Height
|1320 mm
|Length
|4275 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Kerb Weight
|895 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|116 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided