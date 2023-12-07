WhichCar
1983 Nissan Pulsar 1.3L Petrol Van

Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1983 Nissan Pulsar. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1395 mm
Tracking Rear 1375 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4155 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 810 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1350 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 100 Nm
Makimum Power 44 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 155 Sr13
Rear Tyre 155 Sr13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided