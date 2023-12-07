Specifications for the 1983 Nissan Urvan Sgl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Nissan Urvan Sgl 2.0L Petrol Bus
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|9
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Bus
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2350 mm
|Height
|1925 mm
|Length
|4350 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2085 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|147 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Rim Size
|185 R14X6
|Rear Rim Size
|185 R14X6
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Light Bus
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette