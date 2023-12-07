WhichCar
1983 Nissan Vanette 1.2L Petrol Van

1983 Nissan Vanette 1.2L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1983 Nissan Vanette. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1335 mm
Tracking Rear 1330 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2075 mm
Height 1770 mm
Length 3900 mm
Width 1605 mm
Kerb Weight 920 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1770 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 79 Nm
Makimum Power 38 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165 R13
Rear Tyre 165 R13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided