1983 Peugeot 505 Sti 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1983 Peugeot 505 Sti 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2743 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4579 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1270 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1760 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 187 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Vd3551A3601515326
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France