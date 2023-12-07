Specifications for the 1983 Renault 20 Ts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Renault 20 Ts 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1444 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1436 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2671 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1726 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|168 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|272218763860
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette