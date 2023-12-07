WhichCar
1983 Renault Fuego Gtx 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1983 Renault Fuego Gtx 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1983 Renault Fuego Gtx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1426 mm
Tracking Rear 1346 mm
Wheelbase 2443 mm
Height 1315 mm
Length 4358 mm
Width 1692 mm
Kerb Weight 1060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 158 Nm
Makimum Power 78 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 135Tr340
Rear Tyre 135Tr340

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Vf1136300Do002177
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France