Specifications for the 1983 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|3061 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|5268 mm
|Width
|1887 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2245 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|108 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Sca250000Bch12000
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette