Specifications for the 1983 Rover Quintet. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Rover Quintet 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1360 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Wheelbase
|2360 mm
|Height
|1355 mm
|Length
|4105 mm
|Width
|1616 mm
|Kerb Weight
|935 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|126 Nm
|Makimum Power
|59 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jhmasu55300
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette