1983 Subaru Gl Touring (4Wd) 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

1983 Subaru Gl Touring (4Wd) 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1983 Subaru Gl Touring (4Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1410 mm
Tracking Rear 1425 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2460 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 4410 mm
Width 1660 mm
Kerb Weight 1115 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 137 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jf2Ak5Aroce200675
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided