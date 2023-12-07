Specifications for the 1983 Suzuki Hatch. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Suzuki Hatch 0.8L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Wheelbase
|2150 mm
|Height
|1340 mm
|Length
|3295 mm
|Width
|1405 mm
|Kerb Weight
|600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|950 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|350 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|59 Nm
|Makimum Power
|30 kW
|Front Tyre
|145/70Sr12
|Rear Tyre
|145/70Sr12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided