1983 Toyota Corona S 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1983 Toyota Corona S 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1983 Toyota Corona S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1375 mm
Tracking Rear 1350 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4505 mm
Width 1660 mm
Kerb Weight 1095 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 157 Nm
Makimum Power 73 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number St141W/9000006
Country Manufactured Australia