Specifications for the 1983 Toyota Sprinter Ae86. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Toyota Sprinter Ae86 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1355 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1345 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1335 mm
|Length
|4180 mm
|Width
|1625 mm
|Kerb Weight
|945 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|127 Nm
|Makimum Power
|58 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Ae86-0000642
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels