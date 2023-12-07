WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. 2
  4. 60 Gle

1983 Volvo 2 60 Gle 2.8L Petrol 5D Estate

1983 Volvo 2 60 Gle 2.8L Petrol 5D Estate details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1983 Volvo 2 60 Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1360 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4790 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1405 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 235 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 265687F1032728
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden