Specifications for the 1984 Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint Tc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint Tc 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1398 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1365 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2455 mm
|Height
|1267 mm
|Length
|4024 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|915 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|130 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zas902A5005117108
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette