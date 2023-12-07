WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfetta
  4. Gcl

1984 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Gcl 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1984 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Gcl 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1984 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Gcl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Alfa Romeo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1360 mm
Tracking Rear 1358 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2510 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4385 mm
Width 1640 mm
Kerb Weight 1140 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 49 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 176 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165Sr14
Rear Tyre 165Sr14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension De Dion Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zar116560
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Italy