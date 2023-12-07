Specifications for the 1984 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Gcl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Gcl 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1360 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1358 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4385 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|49 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|176 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|165Sr14
|Rear Tyre
|165Sr14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zar116560
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Trip Computer