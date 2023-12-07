WhichCar
1984 Alfa Romeo Gtv 2.0 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1984 Alfa Romeo Gtv 2.0 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1984 Alfa Romeo Gtv 2.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1360 mm
Tracking Rear 1360 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1330 mm
Length 4260 mm
Width 1660 mm
Kerb Weight 1110 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 49 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/70 R14
Rear Tyre 185/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension De Dion Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zar116C0003002030
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy