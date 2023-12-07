Specifications for the 1984 Alfa Romeo Gtv 6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Alfa Romeo Gtv 6 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1370 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1330 mm
|Length
|4260 mm
|Width
|1664 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1210 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|212 Nm
|Makimum Power
|117 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zar11600003002246
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers