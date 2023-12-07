Specifications for the 1984 Audi 200 T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Audi 200 T 2.1L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1453 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2676 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4695 mm
|Width
|1768 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1763 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Efi
|Maxiumum Torque
|265 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Metallic Paint
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette