Specifications for the 1984 Daihatsu Rocky Dx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Daihatsu Rocky Dx (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 2D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1320 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2530 mm
|Height
|1915 mm
|Length
|4040 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1330 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1895 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|157 Nm
|Makimum Power
|65 kW
|Front Rim Size
|H78X15X4
|Rear Rim Size
|H78X15X4
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Sunroof