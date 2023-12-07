WhichCar
1984 Ferrari Mondial Quattrovalvole 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

1984 Ferrari Mondial Quattrovalvole 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1984 Ferrari Mondial Quattrovalvole. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1260 mm
Length 4580 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1490 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 87 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 260 Nm
Makimum Power 177 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 240/55 Vr X 390
Rear Tyre 240/55 Vr X 390
Front Rim Size 180 Tr 390
Rear Rim Size 180 Tr 390

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Engbay
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zffre14D000057147
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy