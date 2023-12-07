WhichCar
1984 Ford Econovan 80K 1.6L Petrol Window Van

1984 Ford Econovan 80K 1.6L Petrol Window Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 6
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1984 Ford Econovan 80K. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1330 mm
Tracking Rear 1220 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2155 mm
Height 1880 mm
Length 4015 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 1150 kg
Gcm 2830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2005 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 115 Nm
Makimum Power 52 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.00X13-6Ply
Rear Rim Size 6.00X13-6Ply

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided