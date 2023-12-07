Specifications for the 1984 Ford Econovan. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Ford Econovan 1.4L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1370 mm
|Wheelbase
|2220 mm
|Height
|1820 mm
|Length
|4030 mm
|Width
|1630 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1130 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2175 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|105 Nm
|Makimum Power
|67 kW
|Front Tyre
|165 R14
|Rear Tyre
|165 R14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided