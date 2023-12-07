WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Fairmont
  4. Ghia

1984 Ford Fairmont Ghia Xf 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan

1984 Ford Fairmont Ghia Xf 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1984 Ford Fairmont Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 137 mm
Wheelbase 2830 mm
Height 1367 mm
Length 4774 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1484 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 316 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jg32Fl12345C
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia