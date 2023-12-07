Specifications for the 1984 Holden Gemini Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Holden Gemini Sl Tg 1.6L Petrol 2D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1321 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1325 mm
|Wheelbase
|2404 mm
|Height
|1343 mm
|Length
|4247 mm
|Width
|1570 mm
|Kerb Weight
|977 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|106 Nm
|Makimum Power
|49 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided