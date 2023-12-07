Specifications for the 1984 Honda Civic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Honda Civic 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1340 mm
|Length
|3810 mm
|Width
|1635 mm
|Kerb Weight
|825 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|126 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
