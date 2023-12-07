Specifications for the 1984 Land Rover 3.9 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Land Rover 3.9 (4X4) 3.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|12
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1330 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1330 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2768 mm
|Height
|2006 mm
|Length
|4445 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1980 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3060 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel
|Maxiumum Torque
|255 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Rigid Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Rigid Axle
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain