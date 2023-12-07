WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. One Ten
  4. 3.9 (4X4)

1984 Land Rover One Ten 3.9 (4X4) 3.9L Diesel Tray

1984 Land Rover One Ten 3.9 (4X4) 3.9L Diesel Tray details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1984 Land Rover One Ten 3.9 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Land Rover News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1486 mm
Tracking Rear 1486 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 3040 mm
Height 2035 mm
Width 1784 mm
Kerb Weight 1440 kg
Gcm 7050 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel
Maxiumum Torque 255 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Great Britain