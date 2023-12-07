WhichCar
1984 Mazda B2000 2.0L Petrol Superute

1984 Mazda B2000 2.0L Petrol Superute details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1984 Mazda B2000. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1300 mm
Tracking Rear 1300 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1580 mm
Length 4860 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 1170 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1940 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 680 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 138 Nm
Makimum Power 57 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185R14C
Rear Tyre 185R14C

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided